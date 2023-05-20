Two young girls disappeared in the village of Leninsky, Kemerovo region. This was announced on Friday, May 19 press office Main Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs for the region.

Two sisters – two-year-old Alena Izotova and four-year-old Irina Tuzova – the day before, on May 18, at about 18:00, left the playground during a walk and disappeared.

Alena’s features: height 75-85 cm, short blond hair, left the house in a denim sundress, a blue jacket and a hat. Irina’s features: height 100-105 cm, blond hair, was wearing a green jacket, black tights and a blue hat.

Police officers are asking citizens who know something about the whereabouts of the girls to report to local departments of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

At the moment, about 200 people are looking for children: police officers, investigators, rescuers of the Ministry of Emergency Situations, representatives of the administration, volunteers of the search squad and volunteers from among local residents. All of them inspect houses and abandoned buildings in the village, examine the forest.