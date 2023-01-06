10-year-old girl dies overwhelmed by a car in Calabria, the other hit in Termini Imerese at just 4 years old

Two little girls died in one day. Both due to an accident. Two misfortunes that occurred in Calabria and in Sicily. A ten-year-old girl, originally from Reggio Calabrialost his life in a road accident at the junction of the A2 “Bagnara Calabra – Plans of the Crown”heading north.

According to what has been learned, the little girl was traveling with her family, when a breakdown in the car forced them to stop in an emergency zone. As soon as she got out of the car, she was hit by a passing car and lost her life. Investigations are underway to define the dynamics of the tragic accident.

The other tragic episode concerns a 4-year-old girl who lost her life after being run over by a car. The fact happened in the district Chiarato Imerese termsin the province of Palermo. The little girl – according to a first summary reconstruction – would have been hit by a car coming out of a gate. Transported by parents to hospital Imerese terms, she’s dead. The municipal police, police personnel and carabinieri intervened to investigate the incident.

