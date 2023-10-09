Home page World

From: Sarah Neumeyer

Split

Yoni Asher’s wife, daughters and mother-in-law were kidnapped by Hamas in its attack on Israel. The desperate father turns to the public.

Tel Aviv – The Islamist Hamas kidnapped more than 100 people from Israel in its major attack. During their attack on Saturday (October 7th), the militias entered several Israeli towns in the border area and abducted people from there into the Gaza Strip. Estimates carried by the Israeli media go beyond the official number of abductees: around 170 Israelis are said to be in captivity in the Gaza Strip. Among the According to the federal government, those abducted from Israel are probably also German citizens.

His wife, his two daughters and their grandmother, all of whom have German citizenship, have disappeared, Israeli Yoni Asher told Channel 12 News. His wife and children, aged three and five, were visiting their grandmother in a kibbutz near the Gaza Strip when Hamas launched its attack.

War in Israel: Germans kidnapped by Hamas – “I don’t know what happened to them”

At that time he was on the phone with his wife Doron. “She told me the terrorists were in the house,” Asher told the news outlet Reuters. Then the call was canceled. He later located the cell phone using his wife’s Google account. It was located in Khan Younis, a city in Gaza. He recognized his family in a video that was shared on social media.

“I certainly recognized my wife, my two daughters and my mother-in-law on some kind of cart, with Hamas terrorists around them,” Yoni told Asher Reuters. “My two little girls are still babies, they are not even 5 and 3 years old… I don’t know what conditions they are trapped in. I don’t know what happened to them.” This is the cruelest thought for parents, he tells MSNBC.

“I ask Hamas: don’t hurt them. Does not hurt small children and women. If you want me in her place, then I will come,” begs Asher in an interview with broadcaster RTL.

The mother of 22-year-old German Shani Louk also claims to have recognized her daughter on a Hamas hostage video. She also addressed the public with an emotional video.

According to the Foreign Office, all of the kidnapped Germans also have Israeli citizenship

The Foreign Office in Berlin said on Sunday that, according to the Foreign Ministry’s findings, the kidnapped Germans were people who all had Israeli as well as German citizenship. The federal government’s crisis team met again at the Foreign Office on Sunday.

The Foreign Office continued to say that the German embassy in Tel Aviv is coordinating very closely with the Israeli authorities. We also ask for your understanding that, in order to protect the people affected, we cannot comment publicly on either the number or individual cases. It has already been said that the federal government generally does not comment on individual consular cases and hostage-taking of German citizens. (sne/dpa/AFP)