The criminal case, in which two citizens of Lithuania are accused of espionage against their country, allegedly in favor of Russia, were transferred to the Klaipeda Regional Court. This was reported on the website of the Lithuanian General Prosecutor’s Office Friday, January 8th.

“Although the defendants do not know each other and their activities differ, the data of the pre-trial investigation suggest that they were recruited by the same person – an officer of the border department of the FSB of Russia for the Kaliningrad region, who speaks Lithuanian,” the press service notes.

The investigation into possible espionage began after receiving materials from the Lithuanian State Security Department using the means provided by the law on intelligence.

According to the investigation, in 2014, the acquaintance of a resident of the Klaipeda region with a Russian intelligence officer, who introduced himself as Peter, and which began as an “accidental” contact, grew into orders. The accused admitted that he followed the instructions.

Another defendant, the head of a public organization, allegedly met the same “representative of Russian intelligence” in one of the social networks in 2016. The investigation suggests that he pledged to transfer photo and video materials in exchange for funding the events he organizes.

Both defendants were arrested in early March 2020 and are in custody. On charges of committing a crime under Article 119 “Espionage” of the Lithuanian Criminal Code, they face imprisonment for a term of three to 15 years.

In December 2019, it became known that Lithuanian law enforcement agencies detained several people accused of spying for Russia, among whom was the former leader of the Socialist Popular Front (SNF) Algirdas Paleckis. He and other detainees were allegedly carrying out tasks of Russian intelligence.

In December, a Vilnius court rejected an appeal by a Lithuanian citizen from Klaipeda, Roman Seselj, who was accused of spying for Russia. Earlier, the court sentenced him to seven years in prison. According to the version of the Lithuanian law enforcement agencies, the man passed on information about the country’s strategic objects located on the territory of the Klaipeda State Seaport.