pictures

Panic among the spectators during a circus show in the city of Luoyang, in the province of Henan: two lions escaped from the cage where the tamers were intent on making them perform the exercises with the sound of lashes. From what emerges from the images, the two felines seem very nervous and unwilling to submit to the will of the tamers and, all of a sudden, manage to slip into an opening in the metal circle. There was an immediate stampede of the audience present. According to local authorities, these were rehearsals for the “Global Peak International Circus” show and the lions were captured a few minutes later without any injuries. The police have begun an investigation into the incident and have ordered the circus to suspend its activities until the problems that allowed the animals to escape are corrected.



02:04