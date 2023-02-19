South Korea.- And you who phrase yourself with songs in English! The attention of Spanish-speakers has been drawn to the fact that content creators from South Korea are using songs in Spanish, especially Mexicanto make trends And not just any song!

In recent years, derived from the penetration of k pop bandsmany native Spanish speakers have been interested in the culture of South Korea, so not a few have been left square-eyed when they found out that tiktokers from the Asian country use Hispanic songs in their videos.

Such is the case of the user @zellyzzley2 (안녕하십니까)who usually shares different videos on her TikTok profile where she and her friends are seen dancing to the rhythm of different songs in Spanish.

Among the videos that stand out the most are the trends with songs from the Sinaloan Jenni Rivera and the northern group Los Tucanes de Tijuana with her popular song “La Chona”, which has gone around the world.

Likewise, you can also see tiktoks where the girls from South Korea take their best steps to the rhythm of selena quintanilla and, even if you don’t believe it, from Paquita la del Barrio! With his popular theme “Two-legged Rat”.

Meanwhile, it seems that the content creator knows Spanish, because in some of her clips she writes in that language.

It should be noted that despite the fact that initially It was thought that the videos that have gone viral of Koreans dancing to Mexican songs were editedvery soon it was confirmed that this was not the case, but that they actually use songs in Spanish to dance.

In the clips uploaded to the Chinese virtual platform, there have been many Spanish-speaking Internet users, especially Mexicans, who have congratulated the young Korean women for using songs by Mexican artists.

“Dancing is perfect and everything, I also understand that she knows Spanish… the question is, and do those who dance with her know what the songs say?” an Internet user asked amused in a popular tiktok.