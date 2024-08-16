Two Legacy of Kain games are being re-released, but for the Evercade retro handheld console.

The Legacy of Kain Collection will include both Blood Omen: Legacy of Kain and Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver on one giga cart priced £22.49.

The collection will be released next month and will be Available for pre-order from 30th August. It’s compatible with all Evercade and Super Pocket devices.

The two games mark the first entries in the Legacy of Kain saga, which began with Blood Omen in 1996. The follow-up, Soul Reaver, was helmed by Amy Hennig and has become a cult classic, with fans desperate for a re-release or remake.

Indeed, at last month’s Comic-Con San Diego, logos for an unannounced “Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver 1 & 2 Remastered” were included on display plaques accompanying statues of characters from the games, leading to much speculation.

The games’ developer Crystal Dynamics also released a survey to fans in 2022 to gauge interest in a potential revival of the series. It received a huge response.

“Rest assured,” said Crystal Dynamics and Eidos CEO Phil Rogers, “we hear you loudly and clearly, and we’ll continue to update you on the ‘what if’ possibilities ahead for Legacy of Kain in the future.”

This Evercade re-release of the original games may not be the full remake fans were hoping for, but it’s at least some movement in the right direction. Eurogamer’s Ian Higton has already got his hands on the Evercade versions: “I know exactly what I’ll be doing on my flight to Gamescom next week,” he said. “Imagine it: playing a PS1 game on a plane on a handheld device. The future is now – the future is retro!”

The collection is the second release from Blaze Entertainment and Crystal Dynamics, following Tomb Raider Collection 1, which includes the first three of Lara Croft’s adventures.