Corruption, the interception that involves Crosetto and Cingolani. The two strongly deny it

A judicial investigation touches the Minister of Defense Guido Crosetto and the former minister of the Ecological Transition and now CEO of Leonardo Roberto Crawlers. The two politicians they are not under investigation but they were mentioned during an interception ended up on the record in a trial for corruption relating two lawyers under investigation. The facts date back to December 2021 and involve – we read in Il Fatto Quotidiano – the lawyer Pierfrancesco Sicco and the well-known administrative expert Federico Tedeschini. Last May 15th the Prosecutor’s Office closed the investigation towards them and towards Gaia Checcucci, “Sicco’s companion” and at the time commissioner ad acta of the West Ato of the province of Imperia.



In 2021, when it was strong man of the Brothers of Italy but still an entrepreneur, according to a Roman lawyer intercepted at the time, Guido Crosetto – continues Il Fatto – he would have moved on the then minister Roberto Crawlers For favor his appointment in the structure of the Pnrr Funds Unit. “Crosetto moved on Cingolani“, is the conversation captured by the Capitoline investigators. The current Defense Minister tells Fatto firmly: “Never spoke with Cingolani about appointments or things related to the Pnrr“.

