Two lawyers called for tougher penalties for those responsible for child neglect and harm, calling for families to be trained to follow safety practices to provide them with a safe environment.

They said that not securing the house from fires is a form of negligence and requires legal accountability.

The legal advisor and lawyer, Fatima Al Ali, stressed the need to intensify efforts to raise awareness in society, explaining that “the laws of children’s rights have played a major role in protecting them.”

She said that the failure to secure the house from fires by following safety practices is considered a manifestation of neglect and abuse, which the law defines as every action or omission that would lead to harm to the child and prevent his upbringing and development in a proper, safe and healthy manner, and the failure of the parents or the caregiver. The child shall take the necessary measures to preserve his life and physical safety.

Al Ali stated that the law criminalizes any adult who, through his negligence, caused the injury or death of a child, whether by household fires, indoor swimming pools, or any accidents resulting from negligence, by charging them with “accidentally causing the death or injury of a child.”

She added that families should train domestic workers on the correct handling of fires, teach them how to protect children and contact the civil defense, and teach them to describe the location of the house and the residential area or neighborhood.

The lawyer and legal advisor, Rashid Al-Hafiti, stated that the legal legislation sought to provide a safe environment for the child from domestic accidents.

He added that this is achieved through educating families, and cooperation between the authorities responsible for home safety and combating fire incidents, such as the concerned government departments, civil defense departments, the police and the Public Prosecution, which contributes to achieving an environment that protects children from any danger they face.

He pointed out that some families do not realize the importance of following proper methods to protect their children from the danger of home fires, such as placing gas cylinders in secure places far from the causes of fires, providing sufficient fire extinguishers to deal immediately with any home fire, and installing smoke and gas detectors that are directly connected to the fire. Civil defense centers, and other means of protection for family members at home.

home fires

Three years ago, the Fujairah Court of Appeal convicted a Gulf mother, who was accused of causing the death of seven of her children by mistake and negligence, as a result of a fire that broke out in her home.

It sentenced her to six months in prison, and paid the legal blood money for her seven children, at a value of 1.4 million dirhams.

Almost four years ago, the Fujairah Federal Court acquitted an Asian maid of the charge of causing the death of two brothers (3 and 4 years old), after she left them in their room and went out, then a fire broke out while they were sleeping, causing their death from suffocation due to smoke.

The maid denied, before the court, that she had caused the accident, noting that she was on the ground floor, while the two children were sleeping in their room.