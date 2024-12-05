As is usual in The Revoltbefore receiving the guests, David Broncano chats for a while with Sergio Bezos so that the collaborator informs him of the most prominent spectators of the public that fills the stalls of the Príncipe Gran Vía theater.

The comedian usually features the person in the stuffed bathtub and the one who sits on the bidet that is located next to the stage.

This Wednesday, in the bidet there were two people who managed to revolutionize the La 1 program: “We don’t know if we can present them because they work at La Sexta”Bezos noted.

Audience of ‘The Revolt’. RTVE

“They have told us that at Atresmedia they do not let them come. They are scholarship holders and one is doing a master’s degree. They have been able to come, but if you work there, they can’t come to see the public program and they were overwhelmed,” the comedian explained, to Broncano’s surprise.

“Not even in his free time…”, the totally surprised man from Jaén commented with a laugh. “We are indoctrinating very strongly”Bezos noted ironically.





“We work at La Sexta as internsbut very good, we are very happy,” the young women clarified. “What is the controversy? “What happened?” the host of the La 1 program asked them.

In addition, they revealed that “we are going to tell you without giving names. There is a news presenter who loves youbut she can’t come because they won’t let her.”

“Not even as a citizen?” Broncano wanted to know while Grison asked them if it was Susanna Griso. “No, it’s similar…”, one of them left in the air. “You keep saying that as an intern, you’ll see where you’re going to end up…”Grison warned him.

“Once working hours end…” the presenter commented again, surprised by what both had revealed, adding: “We propose that they put a table in front of Grison and Castella because there is a lack of women here“, they concluded.