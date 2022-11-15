Two residential buildings of the Ukrainian capital were hit by missiles on Tuesday, kyiv’s mayor said, after air raid sirens sounded in all regions of the country.

“There is an attack against the capital. According to preliminary information, two residential buildings were hit in the district of Pechersk“kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said in a statement posted on social media.

“Several missiles were shot down by kyiv’s anti-aircraft defense system. Doctors and rescuers are at the scene of the attacks. More details will be given later,” it added.

Ukraine’s deputy head of the presidency Kirilo Timoshenko said in an online statement that the missiles were fired by Russia. The official posted a video of what appears to be the site of the attacks, showing a massive fire in a five-story Soviet-era building. “The danger has not passed. Stay in the shelters,” he added.

The head of the Ukrainian presidential cabinet, Andriy Yermak, said that the attack was a response to President Volodimir Zelensky’s speech to the G20during which the president asked to increase the pressure against the Kremlin to stop the invasion.

“Does anyone seriously think that the Kremlin really wants peace? What it wants is obedience. But at the end of the day, terrorists always lose,” Yermak said.

Russian forces have attacked energy infrastructure in several locations in Ukraine in recent weeks. and have launched missiles and drones against the capital, kyiv.

Two residential buildings were hit in Kyiv, – Presidential Office. Air raid alert is still on, everyone advised to stay in shelters. 📹: Presidential office pic.twitter.com/0A7pubTHnE — Anton Gerashchenko (@Gerashchenko_en) November 15, 2022

The Ukrainian cities of Lviv and Kharkiv were also hit Tuesday by Russian attacks, said their respective mayors, who have not reported any casualties so far.

“Explosions are heard in Lviv. Stay safe,” said the mayor, Andriy Sadovi, on Telegram, indicating that a part of the city is without electricity.

The mayor of Kharkiv, Igor Terejov, reported a “missile attack” and explained that it is investigating whether there were any victims.

Russian shelling caused power outages in several Ukrainian cities, including Kharkiv (northeast) and Lviv (west), local authorities reported.

In Lviv, the metro lines are “totally paralyzed” and a good part of the city was left without power, the mayor, Andriy Sadovi, said on Telegram. There were also blackouts in Kharkiv, the second largest city in the country, while in Sumi (near the Russian border) voluntary outages to preserve the network.

Anti-aircraft alert activated

The Ukrainian capital, kyiv, registered several explosions on Tuesday that activated the anti-aircraft alarms, confirmed the mayor of the city, Vitali Klitschko.

“Attack on the capital. According to preliminary information, two residential buildings were hit in the Pechersk district. Several missiles were shot down by air defense over kyiv,” he wrote in a Telegram message, quoted by “Ukrainska Pravda.”

The portal adds that residents on the left and right banks confirmed that they heard explosions in the city.

Since 2:45 p.m. local time, the anti-aircraft alert has been in effect for all of Ukraine for possible missile attacks.

Previously, the heads of the regional administrations of Kryvyy Rih, Oleksandr Vilkul, and Mykolaiv, Vitaly Kim, had reported a massive missile launch from Russian territory.

INTERNATIONAL WRITING

*With information from AFP and EFE