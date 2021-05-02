Two Kitesurfers had to be rescued about a nautical mile out to sea off Playa del Saladillo in Estepona.

The emergency, call center received an alert just before 17.00h from a group of seven kitesurfers who were having trouble getting back to the beach due to the currents and wind.

Two of them had lost their kites and were drifting further and further out.

The call center contacted Sea rescue, the Guardia Civil and an amulance.

The rescue launch picked up the two kitesurfers, no worse for wear, whilst the rest of the kitesurfing group managed to gain the shore by themselves. None of the seven required medical assistance.

