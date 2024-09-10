Baghdad (AFP)

Two people were killed and two others wounded early yesterday in northwestern Baghdad when a bomb exploded near a military checkpoint, a security source told Agence France-Presse. Iraqi security authorities confirmed that “the incident that took place in the Salamiyat area was criminal and not terrorist.” In the details, the commander of Baghdad Operations, Lieutenant General Walid al-Tamimi, said that “a bomb was placed inside a gift (box) and was sent via delivery service via a tuk-tuk to a person who was waiting to receive it near a military checkpoint,” and that it exploded during delivery. The security source told Agence France-Presse that two people were killed as a result: a soldier who was near the military checkpoint and the owner of the tuk-tuk. Two others were wounded: a civilian and a member of the military checkpoint, according to the same source.

Al-Tamimi said that the security services formed a working group “to uncover the threads of the crime and pursue its perpetrators.”