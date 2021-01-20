Explosion in Toledo street in Madrid: last minute today, live

Around 3:00 p.m. this Wednesday, January 20, There has been a strong explosion next to the Virgen de la Paloma parish building, on Calle Toledo in Madrid. According to some witnesses, whose homes are located near the area, the explosion would have been felt throughout the area, shaking even the floors and furniture of the houses. At the moment the cause of the deflagration is unknown, although everything seems to point to a gas explosion.

The mayor of Madrid, José Luis Rodríguez Almeida, has confirmed two deaths after the explosion. They would be a man and a woman of 85 years. There’s also eight people in serious condition who are being transferred to different Madrid hospitals. The security forces are evacuating all the people located in the area due to the possible collapse of the affected building.

As can be seen in the photos published by ordinary citizens, The explosion has collapsed up to three floors of the building located at 98 Calle Toledo. As reported Europa Press, the building belongs to Archbishopric of Madrid. Multiple units of Firefighters and of the SAMUR they have approached the place. The affected building It is next to a nursing home, Residencial Los Nogales La Paloma, where at first the explosion had been located by mistake. The residents have been evacuated.

In the area there is also a school and several cars that were parked on the street have been affected. In front of the building there is also a hotel, whose window panes are scattered on the floor. Another nearby property is also on fire from the explosion.

A spokeswoman for the center has informed The country that residents are safe: “No resident or employee has been injured. They are evacuating all residents to the hotel that is across the street ”, has added.

A child from the school attached to the building has been slightly injured

“The firefighters are going to see if there has been damage to the adjoining wall between that building that has exploded and that of the nursing home. Likewise, rubble has fallen into the schoolyard that is attached to the building. At least one child has been injured in the educational center “, the mayor of Madrid has indicated in a first assessment of the facts. It would have been a scratch, so the little one is in good condition.

“At the moment the building is on fire from the inside but it is not considered prudent to intervene by the fire brigade. If it is turned off, a gas impoundment could occur that could seriously affect the stability of the building ”, indicated Almeida.

“There have been no victims in the nearby nursing home, whose users have been evacuated to the hotel opposite, or in the annexed school. Firefighters are evaluating whether there has been structural damage to these buildings, since rubble has fallen into the courtyard of the educational center, “said Almeida.