Two people were killed when a single-engine plane crashed while trying to land in Truckee, California, on Saturday, local time, according to local airport officials and other law enforcement officials. According to the “Flight Aware” aircraft tracking website, the Daher TBM900 plane took off from Denver, Colorado, yesterday afternoon, Saturday, according to the American ABC News network on Sunday.

Police said in a statement that the plane crashed at approximately 6:38 p.m. near Glenshire Drive and Olympic Boulevard, an intersection northwest of Truckee Tahoe Airport.

Airport officials said investigators from the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board were expected to arrive at the scene Sunday morning.