Two test drivers were killed on the Nordschleife of the Nurburgring race track in the Eifel on Wednesday. The Porsche in which the two people were sitting had an accident on the track during a test drive. As a result, the circuit was closed indefinitely.

The Nürburgring in the Eifel is popular with professionals and fans. Manufacturers use the circuit to test their vehicles and almost everyone is welcome on the track during the so-called ‘tourist days’. On Wednesday, two motorists were killed on the 21.7-kilometer track. It concerns a 39-year-old Luxembourger and a 44-year-old German. Both work for car manufacturer Goodyear.

Both men would spend four days doing laps around the track, probably testing new tyres. According to the German police, the accident happened on one of the many special ‘industry days’. Car manufacturers, suppliers and tuning companies can then test how well their cars perform on this track, considered by connoisseurs to be the most demanding and impressive track in the world. This is mainly due to the height differences, the wide variety of bends and the length.

Best factory drivers ride here

Car manufacturers often proudly report how fast their sporty models perform on the track. The lap time of a car on the track often says even more about how sporty a car is than the acceleration from 0-100 km / h or the top speed. To beat the competitors, the best factory drivers are hired, who then try to set the fastest possible lap time. In doing so, they drive at the limit of what the car can handle.

According to German police, the Porsche crashed near the part of the track known as ‘Tiergarten’. According to unconfirmed reports in the German media, the two drivers were thrown from the test car in the accident. An investigation has been launched into the deaths of both occupants, a police spokesperson reported on Thursday.

Last year 77 accidents

A rescue operation was immediately launched after Wednesday's accident, according to the spokesman for the Nürburgring. "Experience shows that companies only use experienced and professional test drivers for such test drives at the Nürburgring. Accidents with injuries are extremely rare, according to the spokesperson. But according to the police last year there were 77 accidents during 'tourist rides' and one person died.

The Nordschleife is officially a toll road and therefore a public road. A round costs around 30 euros during the so-called tourist days and everyone is welcome who has an approved vehicle and a driver’s license and is 18 years or older. This means that accidents are theoretically insured, although most insurers have excluded the infamous Nordschleife from their policies.

Because the speeders cause a relatively large number of accidents, often due to overconfidence or sheer bad luck. Despite this, the Nürburgring’s Nordschleife attracts daredevils from all over Europe who risk their lives at the weekend.

The Nordschleife owes its illustrious status partly to the near-fatal accident of Formula 1 driver Niki Lauda in 1976. It is still regarded as the most dangerous and most demanding circuit in the world. With its 73 bends and gradients of up to 17 percent, it is virtually impossible to know exactly how the bends run in a short time.

Number of deaths is a closely guarded secret

How many deaths there are on this circuit is a well-kept secret. There are no official figures and the operator does not want to say anything about it. At a nearby gas station, which largely lives off the merchandising around the circuit, they even get angry when our car editors ask about it. Taking photos or filming accidents on the circuit carries a fine of up to 15,000 euros. ,,Not strange,” says a Dutch visitor. ,,A huge industry has been built around the circuit, with which a lot of money is made. Such as the test centers of car and tire manufacturers, cafes, hotels and of course the circuit itself, which collects 30 euros per lap.”