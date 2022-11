Images of the attack site circulate on the internet 🇧🇷 Photo: Playback/Twitter

Two people were killed on Tuesday in a missile attack that hit a farm in a village in eastern Poland, near the country’s border with Ukraine, local media reported. The origin of the projectile is still unknown. The Polish government called a national security council meeting after the incident due to the “emergency situation”.

The attack on Polish soil came on the same day that Russia launched about 100 missiles into Ukraine, most of them at power infrastructure and other civilian targets, according to the Ukrainian military command. The capital Kiev and the cities of Lviv, Shebekino and Kharkiv were hardest hit. The Polish government, however, has not yet confirmed whether the missiles that hit the country are Russian.

Russia, for its part, has denied any involvement in the attack on Poland. “No attacks were made against targets near the Ukrainian-Polish border by Russian means of destruction,” the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement. It also said reports in the Polish press claiming the missiles were Russian were “a deliberate provocation to provoke an escalation of the situation”.

A Pentagon spokesman said the United States is aware of reports in the Polish press, but that, so far, they still do not have information that corroborates the allegation about the origin of the missiles.

Poland is part of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), whose member countries are committed to collective defence. After the attack, Gitanas Nauseda, the president of Lithuania, which is also part of NATO, said on Twitter that “every inch of #NATO territory must be defended”.

“We are looking into these reports and coordinating closely with our ally Poland,” a NATO official told CNN International.