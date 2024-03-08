Last Tuesday, Palestinian media said that the Israeli army targeted Palestinians who tried to reach an aid truck in the vicinity of the Kuwait Roundabout, where they were seeking flour and other food aid.

The Israeli army announced on Sunday that it had completed a preliminary review of civilian deaths while receiving aid in Gaza in late February, which concluded that the forces did not target the aid convoy and that most of the Palestinians were killed as a result of the stampede.

Army spokesman Daniel Hagari said: “The Israeli army has completed a preliminary review of the unfortunate incident in which civilians in Gaza were trampled to death and injured while rushing towards the aid convoy.”

He added that the review, which collected information from commanders and forces in the field, concluded that no strike was directed against the aid convoy.

Hagari stressed that “most of the Palestinians were killed or injured as a result of the stampede.”

He added, “After the warning shots were fired to disperse the stampede and after our forces began to retreat, a number of saboteurs approached our forces and posed a direct threat to them. According to the initial review, the soldiers responded toward several individuals.”

Health authorities in Gaza said that 118 people were killed by Israeli fire on Thursday when they were seeking food aid, and described the incident as a massacre.