Beirut (Agencies)

Two people were killed in an Israeli strike on the southern Lebanese city of Bint Jbeil, Lebanon’s state news agency reported, while the Israeli military said it targeted a weapons depot for armed factions in the south. Lebanon’s National News Agency reported that Israeli forces committed a massacre against civilians in the city of Bint Jbeil on Tuesday evening, killing two brothers and seriously wounding their sister when Israeli warplanes targeted their home in two raids, destroying it in the city’s Aweini neighborhood.

For its part, the Israeli army announced in a statement that air force fighters raided a weapons depot in the Bint Jbeil area belonging to armed factions, in addition to a military building in the Kfar Kila area in southern Lebanon.

The Lebanese National News Agency reported an Israeli strike targeting the border area of ​​Kfar Kila. Last Saturday, two civilians were killed in an Israeli raid on the village of Deir Mimas in southern Lebanon, according to the National News Agency and a security source, while the Israeli army said it targeted two armed elements in the area.