Palestinian Health Ministry: Two killed in IDF attack on car in Jenin

Two people were killed in an Israeli strike on a car in Jenin on the West Bank, the Palestinian Health Ministry reported. RIA Novosti.

The deceased were taken to the city’s state hospital. Their identities are being established.

Earlier, the US, Egypt and Qatar said that the talks between Israel and the Palestinian radical movement Hamas on a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip were taking place in a constructive manner and in a positive atmosphere. According to them, the discussion of details will continue soon in Cairo.