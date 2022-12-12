Demonstrations in the Peruvian city of Andahuaylas left at least two dead and five injured on Sunday, international news agencies report. It would concern two boys aged 15 and 18. The demonstrators demanded the release of President Pedro Castillo, who is in jail after his “self-coup” failed on Wednesday. They also want the elections to be brought forward. Castillo’s successor, former Vice President Dina Boluarte, seems to agree. On Monday, she announced that she intends to bring forward the elections, which are scheduled for 2026, by two years.

The demonstrators threw stones and slingshots at the police, who then used tear gas. They set fire to a fuel depot and control tower at the local airport, it said local media. Fifty police officers and airport employees were said to have been taken hostage.

In the capital Lima, Castello’s left-wing Peru Libre party called for demonstrations. Hundreds of people protested outside government buildings in the country’s main city. Protesters also took to the streets in other cities this weekend. Dozens of people were injured. Highways across the country were blocked this weekend.

Peruvian President Castillo was impeached by parliament on Wednesday. He committed a “self-coup” that day, in which he wanted to sideline parliament. The attempt failed. A few hours later, Congress voted to impeach him, officially on the grounds of “permanent moral incapacity.” At night he was arrested. Justice would like to prosecute Castillo for conspiracy and rebellion.