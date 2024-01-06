Two people were killed and 14 others were injured today, Saturday, in a bus explosion in the Afghan capital, Kabul, police said.

Kabul police spokesman Khaled Zadran said that the explosion occurred in the Dasht-e-Barchi neighborhood.

The spokesman added, in a statement, “According to preliminary information, unfortunately, two civilians on board the bus were killed, and 14 others were injured and taken to the hospital.”

Last November, seven people were killed in a bus explosion in the same neighborhood in Kabul.