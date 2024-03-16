This Saturday, Russia denounced new incursions from Ukraine and the death of two people in an attack against a border region, coinciding with the second day of a presidential election designed to keep Vladimir Putin in power.

The elections, which will conclude on Sunday and in which Putin is preparing for a triumphant re-election, were marred by a spike in deadly Ukrainian bombings and a series of incursions into Russia carried out by pro-Ukrainian groups.

The Russian Ministry of Defense indicated that “attacks were repelled and attempts to infiltrate the territory of Russia were thwarted.” the Russian Federation by Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance groups.

The same source previously said that it shot down missiles, rockets and drones in the border regions of Belgorod and Kursktarget during the week of attacks from neighboring Ukraine.

People go to the voting centers. Photo:EFE Share

Putin, who cast his vote online, had promised on Friday a harsh response to the assaults and accused kyiv of trying to “disrupt” his race for another six-year term.

On Saturday, the governor of the Belgorod region said air defense systems shot down eight Ukrainian missiles, but two residents were killed and two people were wounded.

“A man was driving a truck when he was hit by a projectile,” Viacheslav Gladkov wrote on social media. “Another woman died in a parking lot where she and her son went to feed dogs. Doctors are fighting for her son's life,” he added.

Unverified images of the attack circulating on social media show a large explosion that destroyed a car. The governor later reported that schools and shopping centers in the city of Belgorod and other districts in the region will remain closed in the coming days “given the current situation.”

Putin vows revenge

Occupation authorities in the Kherson region of southern Ukraine said a Ukrainian drone strike killed one person and injured four others.

Putin stated on Friday that the attacks by Ukrainian forces “will not go unpunished.” The 71-year-old president has been in power in Russia since the last day of 1999 and is willing to extend his control over the country until 2030.

If he completes another term in the Kremlin, he would be the longest Russian leader since Catherine the Great, who ruled for 34 years in the late 18th century.