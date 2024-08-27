The Palestinian News Agency (WAFA) reported that a large number of Israeli military vehicles stormed the city from the Jalameh military checkpoint, and reached the vicinity of Jenin Governmental Hospital, while a force was stationed near Ibn Sina Hospital, amidst the outbreak of clashes.

At the same time, the Israeli army announced that its forces “have now begun an operation to combat terrorism in Jenin and Tulkarm,” in an official statement.

Israeli media revealed that hundreds of Israeli soldiers are leading the operation in the northern West Bank with full air cover, noting that forces from the Border Guard and the General Security Service (Shabak) are participating in the raid.

She added that “the Israeli army is surrounding all hospitals in Jenin and Tulkarm,” under the pretext of “preventing militants from going to them.”

The West Bank, occupied by Israel since 1967, has been witnessing an escalation of violence for more than a year, but the situation has deteriorated since the Gaza war broke out in October last year.

Since then, at least 640 Palestinians have been killed in the West Bank by settlers and Israeli forces, according to a count by Agence France-Presse based on official Palestinian data, while at least 19 Israelis, including soldiers, have been killed in Palestinian attacks during the same period, according to official Israeli figures.