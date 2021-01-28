It is like a test tube to measure the political turmoil in Buenos Aires. The Buenos Aires Legislature entered a bill to suspend “for the only time” the STEP in the midterm elections scheduled for this year. It is an initiative promoted by the November 17 block, made up of two deputies who in 2020 accompanied all the proposals of the Axel Kicillof government.

However, for now, the Government ignores the move that has the signatures of legislators Mario Giacobbe and Fabio Britos. “First, we must wait for how the request of the governors evolves to suspend the primaries at the national level,” they told Clarín in dispatches from the Executive Branch.

Kicillof has already anticipated that this discussion is not among his priorities. “It is a debate that for me does not depend on the issue of costs or political convenience, basically there is a law and an epidemiological issue,” he explained this week after Clarín published that Alberto Fernández had included the elimination of the STEP in the agenda of sessions extraordinary Congress.

The Frente de Todos needs to agree with the opposition on a possible modification of the law that calls for elections in the jurisdiction. It does not have that political volume in parliament. And for now there are no bridges built with Together for Change to analyze this initiative.

The project presented by the allies to the government creates an Electoral Fund that will allocate almost 12 billion pesos to the municipalities of the budgetary items provided for the election and establishes that half should be used for works in educational establishments.

In the foundations that Deputy Britos (brother of Guillermo, mayor of Chivilcoy) wrote, the legislators copy the arguments of the President, who explained that the suspension of the PASO “is an initiative of the governors who are in Congress and that takes into account the context of pandemic and also economic “.

“Due to the pandemic, public expenditures increased considerably, amid a deep general decline in economic activity, which is reflected in the main financial indicators at both the national and provincial levels. That is why we propose to allocate that money to the Municipalities, to through the co-participation index, “Britos told Clarín. And he also considered that “the PASO are a great national survey rather than a tool to organize the internal political parties.”

Together for Change holds the key to advancing the elimination of the primary election. In the provincial Senate it maintains the majority of representatives. And for now the line held by the main opposition front is negative. “It is not appropriate to change the rules of the game according to the convenience of the government, and if they are really concerned about spending – a point we share – then that they implement a single ballot instead of the sheet lists. It is more transparent, effective and safer from the health issue, “Deputy Fernando Rovello (JxC) told Clarín.

The unique ballot is the exchange piece offered by Together for Change. In the alliance of Pro, Radicalism, and the Civic Coalition, they agree that this is the condition to begin debating a suspension of the PASO. They also admit that it is a variant that the ruling party will not accept.

Law 14086 establishes the system of open, simultaneous and compulsory primaries for the selection of candidates for governor, vice, legislators, mayors and councilors. Since they were established in 2011, they have always been held simultaneously with the national elections.

The proposal of the governors that Fernández picked up to stop the internal openings at the national level would be innocuous if the electoral scheme in Buenos Aires is maintained. That is why this legislative test emerged in the province that would allow us to probe the political viability of the presidential proposal.

PDL