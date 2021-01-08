The former chambermaid of Social Security Luis Herrero and the constitutionalist Daniel Sabsay they joined the criticism to the ruling of the judge of that jurisdiction Ezequiel Pérez Nami who granted Cristina Kirchner the right to collect two honorary pensions, plus her vice president salary, a retroactive one and without paying Profits.

If that ruling remains firm, Cristina will charge 1.7 million pesos per month, plus 100 million retroactive and without paying income tax.

Herrero, known for his defense of the rights of retirees, explained that “Judge Perez Nami’s argument to exempt Cristina from income tax (Law 20.628, art 79 inc” c “), based on art 110 of the CN (guarantee of intangibility), it’s unreasonable and fallacious”. “For the simple reason that Cristina was never a federal or national judge to enjoy this constitutional guarantee”Herrera added.

Consulted by Clarion The former chambermaid said that “the non-existent” intangibility “of his” privileged “assignment was also not applied by Perez Nami the new profit law No. 27,346, which included the entire judiciary from of fiscal year 2017”.

As Cristina obtained “said assignments” before “2017 (argument of the judge), said norm would not reach it”. The former Minister of Social Development, Alicia Kirchner, granted it to her in 2015.

On the other hand, while continuing to analyze the controversial subrogation judge Perez Nami, Herrero said that “he applied the doctrine of the Supreme Court” Garcia Maria “(03/26/19), which exempted the plaintiff from the tax” to his credit “(not only in its retroactive”); hence the novelty of the precedent), given its “serious health“And this is not the case of the vice president, he stressed.

In addition, “Judge Perez Nami applied the doctrine” evil of many consolation of fools “, citing the cases” Fayt “,” Cobos “,” Masnatta “,” López “, etc., who have violated the prohibition of art 5 of Law 24,018 ”.

If this argument “were applicable to the Cristina case, the Supreme Court in the precedent” Schiffrin “(of 03/28/16), would not have departed from the illegal doctrine” Fayt “(1999), which allowed violating the constitutional prohibition to the judges to remain in their positions until the age of 75 (CN art 99 inc. 4) ”, added Herrero.

The former chambermaid where Cristina’s claim is discussed said that the ruling must be appealed by ANSES and the Attorney General of the Treasury. But “especially, for el Public Ministry “non-criminal”, who should appeal as “defender of the general interests of society” (Constitution art. 120 and Organic laws of MP 24,946 and 27,148. ”The prosecutor is Gabriel De Vedia, known for his support of Kirchnerism.

For his part, the constitutionalist Daniel Sabsay told Perfil that “this sentence is aberrant since it does not withstand the slightest examination in light of the principles of legality, reasonableness and proportionality, it should be appealed by the head of ANSES or by the ineffable Zannini, today the National Treasury Attorney ”.

“If they did not, we wonder if it is possible to accept that it remains firm, when opposes the most elementary contents of the rule of law. If this happens, inequality will be enshrined before the law, abuse of power, embezzlement of public funds, non-compliance with the duties of a public official, among other possible crimes, ”added Sabsay.

On the other hand, Sabsay said that “I have no doubts that if this ruling is final, we would be facing res judicata irrita or fraudulent, as Federico Morgenstern describes this type of jurisdictional decisions in his now famous book ”.

The Supreme Court “has said for several decades from the“ Siri ”case (Rulings: 239: 459, 1957), which established the amparo as a judicial means for the protection of rights that:“ individual guarantees exist and protect the individuals by the mere fact of being enshrined in the National Constitution “, concluded Sabsay.

