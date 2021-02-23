Two judges of the Buenos Aires Supreme Court received the coronavirus vaccine when that health service was not enabled for the population group to which they belong. They are the current Vice President of the Court, Luis Esteban Genoud (74) and Minister Hilda Kogan (76).

Both are part of the age group considered at risk for contagion of COVID-19 but, according to the newspaper La Nación on Tuesday, the doses were received before January 25 when in the province it was only allowed to apply Sputnik V to health personnel and in geriatrics. None of the cases apply to magistrates.

Genoud, a former provincial senator for the Third Section (south of the GBA) and former Minister of Security under Felipe Solá, reportedly applied the first dose on January 21. It was at the High Complexity Hospital “El Cruce” of Florencio Varela. The court minister had to leave office in the Executive after details of the participation of Buenos Aires police officers in the murder of the militants Maximiliano Kosteki and Darío Santillán became known, in a protest on the Avellaneda bridge in June 2002.

The municipality where the assistance center is installed is the one that projected the now member of the highest judicial body to the forefront of the provincial political scene. Sources from the Supreme Court explained that both magistrates obtained the dose “In a hospital of the public health system of the Province, as people over 70 years of age”. And they clarified that “there was no institutional management of the Court” in the process to obtain immunization.

As he could find out Clarion in judicial sources, Kogan she would have been “invited” by her colleague to access your dose at “El Cruce” hospital. The second application was completed in the second week of February.

The revelation of the presumed privilege for the judges is known in the midst of the crisis that caused in the Government the scandal of the “vaccinated VIPs” who had access to inoculation in offices of the national Health Ministry. This led to the resignation of Ginés González García.

There were also referrals in Buenos Aires territory. This Monday representatives of the opposition filed a criminal complaint against Minister Daniel Gollán, after detailing at least 15 episodes of militants, officials, relatives of politicians and other people under the age of 70 who were vaccinated without respecting the official list established by himself. Government.

This Tuesday, Axel Kicillof said that in Buenos Aires “there are no hidden or privatized vaccinations.” And he pointed against the opposition because he considers that they are making political use of the case. “When I was vaccinated I was a suicidal madman who injected himself with poison for some, the same ones who now say that I am a VIP vaccinated.”

The governor was one of the leaders of the Frente de Todos who most “militated” for the vaccination program with the formula obtained in Russia. Before it was validated by the scientific journal Lancet, Kicillof asked mayors to promote the application in their communities. And that when they were vaccinated they made it public. That was before shipments were suspended and the drug became scarce around the world.

Thus, in Buenos Aires, 61 pro-government and opposition mayors were vaccinated and disseminated. “Our goal is that no one gets vaccinated outside of the priorities,” said the governor. According to the official records of the Province, the judges of the Court agreed as “health personnel.”

In the Executive Clarín was ignored that Genoud and Kogan have carried out efforts in areas of the provincial government.

The only woman who is a member of the provincial superior court also acceded to the position in 2002. And last year she was appointed as an advisor in the commission that drafts a judicial reform at the request of President Alberto Fernández.

The Buenos Aires Supreme Court is made up of seven ministers, but for a week it has registered two vacancies. Kicillof accepted the resignation of Eduardo de Lázzari who asked for his retirement. And last year Héctor Negri, “dean” of the body who had entered with the return of democracy, in 1984, passed away. Eduardo Pettigiani, Daniel Soria and Gabriel Torres, the only one elected in the management of Cambiemos, complete the court.