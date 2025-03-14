Two Judges of Strasbourg see Spain “very far” to ensure the rights of the accused with intellectual disabilities

“There is still much to do.” This is the warning they have left in writing on Thursday two magistrates of the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) about the rights of people with intellectual disabilities who are accused of judgments in Spain. The Judges of Strasbourg, including the Spanish María Elósegui, consider that national laws are “very far” of guaranteeing European standards in protection of the disabled intellectuals in criminal proceedings.

The opinion of the Spanish judge and the French magistrate Stéphanie Mouroou-Vikström is included in a concurrent vote in a judgment of the ECHR who has rejected the demand of a partially incapacitated man for his psychiatric problems condemned for defrauding the Treasury. Strasbourg judges consider that the convicted person did have a fair trial, contrary to what the man claimed, defended by the lawyers Arnau Xumetra and Josep Maria Torrent.

Beyond coinciding with the result of the specific case, the two magistrates warn in their concurrent vote of the deficits presented by the Spanish legal system when ensuring the rights of the defendants with intellectual disabilities. The lack of means to facilitate the mere understanding of a procedure or their rights leads people with mental problems arrested to depend on empathy and good will of lawyers and judges. Both occur in some cases, but in others not.

“The Spanish legal system must improve and develop more clearly positive measures” regarding the defendants with intellectual disabilities, the two magistrates point in their concurrent vote, where they record the lagoons of Spain in this field compared to other countries in our environment.

In Ireland, France and Luxembourg, the magistrates explain, it is possible to request procedural adaptations during criminal processes with respect to people diagnosed with a mental illness. In Ireland, they add, it is up to the lawyers to request procedural adaptations, and not to the judge to do so ex officio, and there is a clear procedural distinction disability as a cause to end the trial or as a reason for special measures to be taken to help a person with intellectual or communication difficulties.

On the contrary, Spanish legislation in this regard is much less developed, as they have been denouncing third sector entities, disabled groups and some lawyers, prosecutors and magistrates. The Barcelona Advocacy College studies creating a specific ex officio shift to serve these people.

The case that has arrived and has been dismissed by the ECHR is about a man from Menorca to which a Court of Ciutadella declared in 2016 partially incapacitated to the man and ordered that he be put under curate, as support in decision making. Forensic reports accredited that as a child he suffered a disorder of deficit for hyperactivity attention that had left sequelae and showed signs of a personality disorder with schizophrenic features.

The reports of their civil incapacitation process found that the medical condition of man could alter his ability to understand his actions and act properly, especially in relation to administrative tasks.

However, the man, investigated since 2013 by fiscal fraud, was also taken to trial before the Barcelona hearing. The Catalan forensics concluded that, despite the psychiatric history of man, “he was able to identify the difference between good and evil and act properly.” At that time, it did not detect “signs of any cognitive or volitional disorder”, so it concluded that it was in a position to face a trial, contrary to what is alleged by the defense.

Section 2 of the Audience of Barcelona, ​​which judged and condemned him, commissioned two forensic reports and, according to his conclusions, decided that he could face the oral hearing, something that the Supreme Court subsequently endorsed both the Supreme Court and the Constitutional, which inadmitted its appeal for amparo.

The request of these two forensic reports leads European judges to conclude that the Barcelona hearing did guarantee the man to a fair trial and the defense, since it was verified if the accused “understood the charges and the scope of the criminal procedure.” The Spanish judges, add the ECHR, also analyzed the additional reports provided by the defense and “they assured that they could exercise their right to remain silent.”