A Chilean television cameraman turned out seriously injured after the press team that he was part of was the target of a shooting attack in the province of Arauco, an area where the violence has grown in the middle of a Mapuche conflict over land.

The team of the public television network TVN was driving on a rural road in the province of Arauco (about 650 km south of Santiago) on Saturday night when they received shots that caused serious injuries. on the face and chest to the cameraman Esteban Sanchez, and an injury to the arm of journalist Iván Núñez, the Police reported.

All our support for Iván Nuñez and Esteban Sánchez, cameraman from @TVN, who was shot tonight by hooded men on a rural road in #Cañete.

We condemn this cowardly attack and the terrorist violence that aims to prevent freedom of information and peace in the area. – Jaime Bellolio Avaria (@jaimebellolio) March 28, 2021

“Unknown subjects fired at the vehicle in which the TVN team was traveling, being transferred to the Cañete hospital,” said Pablo Mera, commissioner of the Investigative Police (Civil Police).

While the Police began the investigation to find the authors of the attack, the two injured were transferred to a hospital in the city of Concepción.

The attack occurred when the journalists were in the area conducting interviews with Mapuche leaders, who are in conflict with the Chilean State over a centuries-old demand for lands that they consider their own by ancestral right and which were handed over to private companies, mainly forestry companies.

Violence has grown in recent years in this area where radical groups related to the Mapuche cause have carried out arson attacks on farms, schools and private properties. But there have also been assemblages of the Police, discredited by the murder of the young community member Camilo Catrillanca during a police operation in 2018.

The government insists that violence also increased in this area due to the appearance of drug trafficking groups and gangs that steal wood, which are not related to the Mapuche cause.

