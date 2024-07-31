Media reports said that the Israeli bombing occurred while a group of journalists were in the area, after the announcement of Haniyeh’s assassination in Tehran.

Following the bombing, it was announced that Al Jazeera Qatari channel: The killing of its correspondent Ismail Al-Ghoul and his accompanying photographer Rami Al-Rifai.

Reuters quoted Anas al-Sharif, a colleague of the two slain journalists, as saying that al-Ghoul and Rifi were on a filming mission near Haniyeh’s house.

Israel continued its military operations in the Gaza Strip on Wednesday, following the assassination of Haniyeh in Tehran.

The Israeli army said earlier on Wednesday that military operations were continuing in the central and southern Gaza Strip.

This comes as the Ministry of Health in Gaza announced an increase in the number of deaths in the Strip since the beginning of the war to 39445.

The ministry said in a statement that it had counted “45 martyrs” among those transferred to hospitals during the past 24 hours until Wednesday morning.

She pointed out that the total number of The wounded “91,073 cases since October 7.”