The police have arrested two alleged jihadists with military training and combat experience who had returned to Europe after having fought since 2014 with groups linked to Al Qaeda in Syria, according to the Ministry of the Interior. One of them has been arrested in Mataró (Barcelona), where he had just arrived, while the other has been arrested in Austria. Both, of Moroccan nationality, used the Balkan route to cross Europe, after staying in Turkey, a practically obligatory place of passage for the so-called foreign terrorist fighters (FTF) fleeing from Syria and Iraq. They are accused of belonging to a terrorist organization.

The investigation began at the beginning of the year, when the General Information Commission learned that two jihadists “linked to Spain” and of Moroccan nationality were trying to return to Europe. One of them had lived in Spain until 2014, when he went to fight. The other has never lived in Spain, although a large part of his family has lived here for seven years. The latter left for Syria from Morocco.

According to a statement released by the Ministry of the Interior, the two detainees now “joined Al Qaeda-related groups and received military training to gain combat experience.” But the loss of the territory they had taken in Syria and Iraq was pushing them to flee to Turkey, where they remained for the last few months waiting to make the leap to the European Union.

More information

The two investigated managed to enter Europe two months ago using the so-called Balkan route, which runs through Turkey, Bulgaria, Serbia, Hungary and Austria. In the latter country, one of them was arrested by virtue of a European Arrest Warrant (OEDE) issued by the National High Court and requested by the General Information Commissioner. The second continued on his way to a house in Mataró, where he was arrested. The judge has sent him to jail.

The police assure that this operation is part of “the coordinated effort of the General Information Police Station and the National Intelligence Center (CNI)” to neutralize the risk posed by jihadists who have returned after fighting or attacking in conflict zones. As an example of this work, it is highlighted that in December 2018 a returnee with no previous link to Spain who had also traveled the Balkan route was arrested in Barcelona.

What affects the most is what happens closest. To not miss anything, subscribe. subscribe

In April 2020, a British jihadist was arrested in Almería who had gained notoriety during his journey when, after joining the self-proclaimed Islamic State (ISIS, but always called Daesh by the security forces), he had photographed himself with a decapitated head. And last year, several investigations carried out in Barcelona led to the arrest of two Algerian citizens who had become members of ISIS.