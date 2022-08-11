Yellow in New York: two Italians found dead in a hotel room

Two Italians, aged 38 and 48, originally from Rovigo, were found dead in a hotel in New York. The news was communicated by the Italian Consulate under the command of the Carabinieri of Rovigo.

The victims were partners and were in the United States for work reasons. The youngest, Luca Nogaris38, was a craftsman, while Alessio Picelli48, was an interior designer.

The causes of the death of the two compatriots are not known at the moment.

Subscribe to the newsletter

