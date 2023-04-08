Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said “Terrorists must be caught and not left alive” after alleged attack | Photo: EFE/ABIR SULTAN

Two Israeli women were reportedly killed by Palestinians and a third was seriously injured on Friday in a gun attack in the West Bank, according to Israeli sources.

A spokesman for the Magen David Adom (MDA) emergency service said the attack was being investigated as “terrorist”. The action would have taken place on a road near the city of Hamra, in the West Bank.

The two Israelis, allegedly killed by Palestinians, were sisters in their 20s, and the wound is their 45-year-old mother. The family lives in the Efrat settlement near Jerusalem.

Receive the main news from Brazil and the world on your cell phone

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu received “detailed information” about what happened and scheduled a meeting to assess the situation with his security advisers.

“A terrible terrorist attack took place today in the Jordan Valley. Heartless and despicable people murdered young women on their way to celebrate the holiday (of Pesach, the Jewish Passover). Our only enemy is terror that raises its head. Terrorists must be caught and not left alive,” said Shlomo Neman, president of the Yesha Council, the organization that brings together all settlements in the West Bank, in a statement.

Israeli soldiers set up roadblocks in the region as part of the search for the killers, who fled, according to a military spokesman.

The action coincides with an escalation of tension between Israelis and Palestinians, which began on Wednesday with clashes between police and Muslim worshipers at the Al Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem, and continued with exchanges of fire with Palestinian militias in the Gaza Strip and the south. from Lebanon.

No Palestinian group claimed responsibility for the attack on the three Israeli women, but in a statement the Islamist movement Hamas saw it as “a natural response to the occupation’s crimes in Al Aqsa and the barbaric aggression against Lebanon and unshakable Gaza”.

Since Wednesday, more than 60 projectiles have been fired into Israeli territory from Gaza and 36 from Lebanon, and Israel has bombed targets of the Palestinian Islamist movement Hamas both in the Gaza Strip and in Lebanese territory.