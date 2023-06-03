Two Israeli soldiers were killed by an assailant in a shootout on Israeli territory along the border with Egypt. The military spokesman said, adding that it is a soldier and a female soldier. Prime Minister Benyamin Netanyahu – according to various sources – is following developments in the affair, which is still ongoing.

The two Israelis were injured by gunfire in a “security incident” near the Egyptian border this morning. Hours later, the Israel Defense Forces said there was a new firefight in the area, on Israeli territory, which resulted in the death of one gunman.

The initial crash occurred near Mount Sagi in the Negev desert. The circumstances are being examined by the military. “There was a security incident in the Paran Regional Brigade area this morning,” military spokesman Daniel Hagari told reporters. “There are two victims in the accident. We are investigating,” he added. Later, the Army reported renewed exchange of gunfire in the area of ​​the first attack, as troops were carrying out searches of the area. «During the clash with a terrorist on Israeli territory, a short time ago, a firefight developed. Troops and commanders killed him,” the army said in a statement. The border between Israel and Egypt is largely peaceful, however, there are frequent attempts to smuggle drugs over Israel’s high fence.

There have been several incidents of shootings between smugglers and Israeli soldiers in recent years. The Egyptian army also frequently shoots drug traffickers, as well as jihadist groups in the northern Sinai desert.