Two Israeli police officers were killed in a shooting on Sunday . The two attackers, both Israeli citizens of Arab descent, were killed by officers.

The “terrorist” attack, as the local police call it, took place in the northern city of Hadera, about 50 kilometers north of Tel Aviv. Four other people had to be taken to hospital and two others were treated on the spot.

At the time of the attack, Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid was hosting his colleagues from three Arab states that had recently normalized ties with Israel. Top Egyptian diplomat and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken were also there. The meeting was held at a resort in the south of the country and was “historic” according to Israel.

Last week, a sympathizer of the Islamic State terror group killed four Israelis in the southern city of Beersheba.





