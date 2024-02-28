Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper reported that the two officers were killed during an Israeli army operation in the Zaytoun neighborhood of Gaza City, in the explosion of a besieged house, and 7 other soldiers were also seriously injured in the incident.

The Israeli army allowed the publication of the names of Major Yiftah Shahar (25 years old) from Moshav Paran, a company commander in the Givati ​​Battalion, and Captain Itai Seif (24 years old) from Roham, a platoon commander in the battalion, who were killed in battles in the northern Gaza Strip.

Thus, the death toll of the Israeli army in the Gaza Strip since the start of the ground maneuver in the Strip on October 27 rose to 242, and to 582 since October 7.

The number of wounded among the Israeli army since the beginning of the war has reached 2,981 in total, including 465 in serious condition.