Israeli attacks in the Gaza Strip in the last 96 hours killed 2 Israeli hostages and seriously injured 8 others, according to Hamas' armed wing, the Al Qassam Brigades, via the group's Telegram channel.

“Their conditions [dos reféns] are becoming more dangerous in light of our inability to provide them with adequate treatment. Israel bears full responsibility for the lives of those injured due to its continued bombings,” said this Sunday's statement (11.Feb.2024).

Hamas militants killed 1,200 people in southern Israel and kidnapped at least 250 in the raid on October 7, 2023, according to Israeli government records. The country responded with a military assault on the Gaza Strip that killed more than 28,000 Palestinians, according to the Hamas-run Health Ministry.

During a week-long truce in late November, Hamas released more than 100 Israeli and foreign hostages and in return Israel released 240 Palestinian prisoners.

Israel's top military spokesman, Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari, said on Tuesday (Feb 6, 2024) that 31 of the remaining hostages held by Hamas in Gaza were dead.

“We have informed 31 families that their captured loved ones are no longer among the living and that we have declared them dead.”he told journalists.

Israel said 136 hostages were still being held in Gaza. The Palestinian Prisoners' Club, which documents and cares for all Palestinian detainees, issued a statement saying the number of Palestinians arrested since October 7 has reached 6,950.

With information from Brazil Agency