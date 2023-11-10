Two Israeli Air Force F-16 fighter jets carried out an airstrike on Syrian armed forces positions in Homs province. This was announced on November 10 by the deputy head of the Russian Center for the Reconciliation of Warring Parties in the Arab Republic (CPVS), Rear Admiral Vadim Kulit.

“On November 10, two Israeli Air Force F-16 tactical fighters launched an air strike from Lebanese airspace without entering Syrian airspace against the positions of the armed forces of the Syrian Arab Republic in the province of Homs,” Kulit noted at a briefing.

According to the latest data, there are no casualties.

Also on November 10, it was reported that three aircraft had entered Israel from Lebanon. One of them was intercepted by the Israeli army, the other two fell in the north of the country.

According to the latest data, the death toll in the Gaza Strip has exceeded 11 thousand people, and another 27.5 thousand were injured. On the Israeli side, 1,405 people were killed and another 5.6 thousand were injured.

The situation in the Middle East escalated on the morning of October 7, when the Hamas movement subjected Israeli territory to massive rocket fire from the Gaza Strip and also invaded the border areas in the south of the country. That same day, Israel began retaliating against targets in the Gaza Strip.

The Palestinians intend to return the borders between the two countries that existed before the 1967 Six-Day War, with a possible exchange of territories. Palestine wants to create its own state in the West Bank and Gaza Strip, and make East Jerusalem its capital. Israel refuses these terms.