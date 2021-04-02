An Iraqi military statement said today, Friday, that two ISIS terrorist operatives were killed in a bombing by the international coalition aircraft targeting two caves of the organization in Salah al-Din Governorate, north of the capital, Baghdad.

A statement by the Security Media Cell in the Iraqi Joint Operations Command stated that “by order of the Joint Operations Command, the international coalition aircraft carried out an air strike in Wadi Tharthar within Salah al-Din Governorate, which resulted in the destruction of two caves and the killing of two terrorists.”

The statement stated that the international coalition warplanes launched an air strike in the Matabiga area, which resulted in the destruction of a terrorist shelter.

Although Iraq announced, at the end of 2017, the military elimination of the extremist organization ISIS, the cells of the organization still carry out operations from time to time against civilians, security forces and the army.