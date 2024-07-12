The Iraqi army announced today, Friday, the killing of two members of the terrorist organization ISIS in a joint security operation in Diyala Governorate, located 57 km northeast of the capital, Baghdad.

A statement by the Joint Operations Command explained that “a joint force from the Military Intelligence Directorate and the commandos of the Diyala Governorate Operations Command were able to besiege two terrorists and engage them in an orchard in the village of Al-Eid in Diyala.”

The statement added, “They were killed in cooperation with the locals. One of them was wearing an explosive belt and had a detonator in his hand. The belt was dismantled by the treatment teams.”

The statement also stated that the identity of one of the dead terrorists was determined as “the criminal nicknamed Abu Al-Harith, who is known to be the official of Khan Bani Saad in the Diyala sector.”