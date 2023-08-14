The Civil Guard of the Region of Murcia developed the ‘Oleum’ operation to clarify the causes of the industrial oil spill, which occurred on May 25 in the municipality of Molina de Segura, during a DANA episode, which affected several private properties . The investigation culminated in the investigation of two people as alleged perpetrators of two crimes against natural resources and forgery of documents.

The investigation began when the Civil Guard learned that several residents of the districts of La Huerta de Arriba and Huerta de Abajo in the municipality of Molinense were affected by a black and greasy substance that invaded their properties due to the torrential rains that affected to the municipality of Molina de Segura on May 25.

From that moment, civil guards from the Nature Protection Service (Seprona) began the operation ‘Oleum’ to try to clarify the origin of this waste, the situation in which they were before being swept away by the flood, as well as as the possible affectation both to private properties and to the environment.

The trail of oil during the episode of torrential rains in May.



GC







Seprona carried out the corresponding technical ocular inspection and collected several samples from the affected areas that were sent to the laboratory of the Segura Hydrographic Confederation.

Days after the floods, once the flow of the Cañada Morcillo where the overflow originated subsided, the researchers followed the trail of the oily substance until they reached a mechanical workshop.

The Civil Guard collected the documentation of the establishment on the management of used oils and the technical projects for the regulation of the activity in the different municipal and regional registries, among others; and located a 10,000-liter underground tank, where the used oils were deposited, located in a floodable area.

The tank, supposedly watertight and with a double wall of protection, according to the plans, lacked the ventilation pipe and did not have a double wall, so the overflowing water from the ravine entered the tank and caused the used oil to escape. automotive.

The ‘Oleum’ operation culminated in the investigation of two people as alleged perpetrators of two crimes against natural resources and forgery of documents.

The proceedings and the people investigated were made available to the Molina de Segura Investigating Court and the Murcia Region Environmental Prosecutor’s Office.