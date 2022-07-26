Calcined area on the hillside of the castle by one of the sources of the fire. / JAIME INSA / AGM

Firefighters from the Fire Extinction and Rescue Consortium of the Region of Murcia extinguished two fires declared on the castle hill yesterday morning that affected two hectares of land, especially scrubland, with no personal or property damage. nearby homes. The first of them originated at three in the morning and the second at five o’clock in different places on the mountainside and the firefighters managed to put out the flames after half past seven in the morning. Eight troops worked against the fire with four extinguishing vehicles, which had the collaboration of Civil Protection and Local Police.

The mayor, Diego José Mateos, assured that the first indications suggest that the fires could have been intentional, “especially due to the time” in which they occurred and due to the fact that there were two different sources. He explained that the construction works of the high-neighborhood road served as a “firebreak” since the hillside had been cleared a few months before for the start of work and that prevented the flames from spreading to the houses in the San Pedro neighborhoods. and Santa Maria.

Mateos announced a reinforcement of police surveillance in the area due to the “dangerousness” of a fire on the castle hill, surrounded by houses, and due to the fatal probability of its spreading to the Cejo de los Enamorados and the Sierra de La Peñarrubia, populated with large pine trees that are one of the ecological treasures of the urban periphery.

The fires, registered at dawn in two different places, devastate 20,000 square meters of mountain



high risk area



He asked the citizens who frequent the surroundings of the citadel to practice hiking “exercise caution” in the mountain, because the abundant spring rains have caused the undergrowth to grow, which is now very dry due to the effect of the intense heat of the last weeks, so it is an easily combustible material.

The castle hill has registered three fires in the last month, since on the night of San Juan there was another one at the foot of the fortress, next to the San Pedro neighborhood, apparently caused by a group of young people who were seen by the area at the time of the event but who have not been able to be identified by the police. On that occasion, more than 500 meters of land burned and this time the burned area is around 20,000 square meters.

At the end of July 2018 there were several intentional fires on the slope of the castle that put the Emergency services in check. The police then unsuccessfully searched for an arsonist who also acted in different areas of the old La Quinta tennis club, abandoned and full of weeds, and in the Guadalentín riverbed.