Monday, December 25, 2023, 09:46



Updated 11:45 a.m.

Two people were injured in the early hours of this Monday when two vehicles collided on the A-30 in the municipality of Molina de Segura, before exit 124. Several calls to the Emergency Coordination Center 112 of the Region of Murcia after At 2:00 a.m. they were alerted that two vehicles had overturned in the middle of the road and were obstructing traffic.

Agents from the Molina de Segura Local Police traveled to the scene, requesting assistance from Road Maintenance, as well as the Civil Guard and 061 ambulances. Upon arrival, the paramedics attended to the drivers of a van and a car, who had been injured.

Thus, a 45-year-old man with minor bruises was transferred to the Morales Meseguer hospital for evaluation, while the driver of the other vehicle, a 25-year-old woman, was able to transfer herself to a health center to be treated. .