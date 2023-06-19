A video clip showed the plane during its fall and hit the ground, while the reasons for its fall have not yet been revealed.

Evacuation of the injured

The helicopter was carrying (two pilots) who were injured as a result of the helicopter crash, and they were immediately treated by the Jordanian Civil Defense to the Medical City Hospital of the Armed Forces.

The Jordanians circulated video clips of the moment the plane crashed and the moments of evacuating the injured, amidst a large gathering of the people of the area.

Military statement

For his part, an official military source in the General Command of the Jordanian Armed Forces stated that a Cobra military helicopter belonging to the Royal Air Force crashed during a training flight and made an emergency landing in the Baqa’a area without causing any civilian casualties.

And the source indicated that the plane crashed and its two pilots were injured, who were evacuated to Al-Hussein Medical City, and their general condition is medium.

The General Command of the Jordanian Armed Forces – the Arab Army calls on citizens not to circulate rumors that may cause anxiety among the members of society, without referring to the correct source of information.