Angostura, Sinaloa.-After suffering a severe bee attack, two males were treated by personnel from Red Cross Angostura Delegation.

With bite wounds, a young man and an adult received first aid from paramedics due to an attack committed by these insects in the booth near the entrance to the town of Alhuey on the Benito Juárez highway.

Apparently, the injuries were serious, since one of the people required serum administration, as well as bandages and dressings.

For greater attention, the patients were transferred to the Comprehensive Hospital of Angostura, where they received the precise treatment.