THE TRUTH Wednesday, November 23, 2022, 09:18



Two people were injured after midnight when a motorcycle and an electric scooter collided. The accident took place in the ’roundabout of the cubes’, in Murcia.

The 112 of the Region of Murcia received several calls reporting the event around 00:13 on Wednesday. According to witnesses, the motorcycle had fallen on the driver of the scooter, who was seriously injured.

The toilets stabilized and transferred the driver of the scooter, whose age has not been provided, to the Virgen de la Arrixaca General University Hospital. The motorcycle driver, a 53-year-old man, was taken to the Morales Meseguer hospital with less serious injuries.

Local Police patrols and ambulances with health personnel from the Emergency Management and Health Emergencies 061 traveled to the place.