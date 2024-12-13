The car on fire after colliding with another vehicle on the M-45

The Civil Guard is investigating the causes of what happened and keeps the central lanes closed at that point, to facilitate the work of the emergency services.

Two men were injured early this Friday as a result of a accident on M-45when one of them was driving in the opposite direction of the road, crashing into a VTC, a Madrid Emergency spokesperson informed Europa Press.

A SAMUR-Civil Protection team has transferred the 12 de Octubre Hospital as “potentially serious” to the VTC driver, a 59-year-old man who has suffered chest trauma.

Likewise, he treated the driver of the car that was traveling in the opposite direction, a 54-year-old man who suffered a rib bruise. He has been transferred to the Gregorio Marañón Hospital with a “moderate prognosis.”

The accident took place around 1:00 a.m. this Friday at the height of the kilometer 10 of the M-45in one of the outside lanes. Members of the Madrid City Council fire department have intervened by extinguishing the flames that caused the impact between the cars.









The Civil Guard is investigating the causes of what happened and keeps the central lanes of the M-45 closed at that point, to facilitate the work of the emergency services.