Sinaloa.- This morning of April 2, he presented a rollover on Mexico 15at the height of a town of San Ignacio, resulting two injured and being transferred by the Red Cross to a hospital in Mazatlán.

The place of the accident was in the kilometer 58in front of the crossing of the Limón de los Peraza, which belongs to Coyotitlan.

Individuals who passed through the crash site treated the injured. The woman seems to have a femur fracture and those who helped them put a splint on her leg while waiting for the Red Cross. Paramedics went to the site and transferred them to a hospital in the municipality of Mazatlán.

It is mentioned that the couple came from the Mazatlan port, where they had left a person, and were traveling in the direction of Culiacán when they had the mishap.