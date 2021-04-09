Those affected were transferred to La Arrixaca and Rosell Entrance to Rosell, in a file photograph. / Antonio gil / agm

Emergency Health Services attended and transferred a young motorcyclist to La Arrixacaa hospital who was injured in a traffic accident with his motorcycle in El Puntarrón, municipality of Murcia. The 112 Emergency Coordination Center received a call, at 6:41 p.m., reporting the fall suffered by the 18-year-old motorcyclist on Isaac Peral Street in the aforementioned Murcian district. After the fall, the young man was conscious and had a hemorrhage in his head.

The Murcia Local Police, health workers from the Urgency and Health Emergencies Management 061 with a Mobile Emergency Unit traveled to the scene of the accident. The paramedics treated the wounded man ‘in situ’ and later transferred him to the hospital.

On Avenida Castellar de Mazarrón the collision of two cars resulted in one injury. Local police officers, maintenance personnel from the City Council and health workers from an UME were mobilized to the site, who transferred the injured to the Nuestra Señora del Rosell University General Hospital with wounds pending assessment.