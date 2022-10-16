Two people were injured in a shooting near Amsterdam Central Station in the night from Saturday to Sunday. That’s what the police report. The injured were taken to hospital, their condition is unknown.

It is not known whether one or more gunmen were active. An attempt is now being made to reconstruct what exactly happened on the basis of witness statements. “No arrests were made last night,” the police spokesman said. Police hope to find the suspect(s) later. The incident happened around 1 a.m. on De Ruijterkade, which runs along the IJ to the north of Amsterdam Central Station.

According to the NOS several people witnessed the shooting in the crowded area. The Central Station was briefly cordoned off to prevent the gunmen from fleeing there. Several passengers missed their train due to the barriers.